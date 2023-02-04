MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.

Engineers were called out to make sure there was no major structural damage.

After the all clear was given, Biscayne Boulevard was reopened to traffic.

No injuries were reported.

