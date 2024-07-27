MIAMI (WSVN) - A major lane change is coming for drivers traveling westbound on the MacArthur Causeway from South Beach to get to Miami.

Starting Wednesday, the exit to Biscayne Boulevard will be moved approximately a quarter mile from where it is currently located.

“We’re gonna be opening up the lane that we’re standing in right now, the right most lane, heading in the westbound direction, and we’re gonna be moving the exit lane to Biscayne Boulevard to the right or to the north,” said Oscar Gonzalez with the Design-Build Project. “And we’re also shifting the exit point of the ramp one quarter of a mile further to the east.”

It’s part of the major Connecting Miami I-395 / State Road 836 / I-95 Design Building Project that aims to reconstruct the Interstate 395 corridor by late 2027.

