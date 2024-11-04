MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police surrounded an elementary school on Monday as they responded to a police situation.

Multiple police agencies responded to the school located on 800 77th Street in Miami Beach.

Details remain limited as to why there is a massive police presence outside of the school.

Aerial footage captured dozens of police officers drawing their long guns.

As of 4 p.m., the school’s threat system does not believe there is a critical threat to the school.

Parents and school buses began to arrive on Monday afternoon to the school as it begins dismissing students.

Some parents were shaken up after they said the school didn’t provide them with quick answers. The two entrances to the school had a heavy police and parental presence.

“It was a little frustrating, you know? We didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t get any message or anything, telling me what was going on. So I was asking and of course, they are trying to release as little information as possible but that just had us nervous.”

The father said he felt better after communicating with his daughter’s teacher.

“Thank God I got a hold of her teacher, she told me everything was fine so nothing with the kids, all the kids seem fine so I’m happy for them,” said Richard.

“But as a father, this must’ve been a pretty chaotic last few hours,” said 7News’ reporter Michael Hudak.

“It was hectic, yeah. I got a little nervous. My heart started beating at first when I saw the cops circling the school and come right over here, but I feel better now. Now, that I got my little one in my hands and I see everybody else, the stress has gone away. But it was hectic at first. We didn’t know what was going on. No information,” he said.

Richard said that one of the teacher said the police situation stems from one of the teachers at the school who received a threat from a disgruntled loved one. Those details have not been confirmed.

The school system has not released further details of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.