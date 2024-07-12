MIAMI (WSVN) - Islands in Biscayne Bay that have been off limits for months are ready to reopen.

Beginning at sunrise on Friday, boaters and visitors can once again enjoy Osprey, Morningside, Willis and Pace Picnic islands.

The City of Miami temporarily closed the small islands ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. For months, officials worked to clear them of trash and prevent further littering.

Under new guidelines, residents and visitors can begin to enjoy the island again.

Key measures Include:

Enhanced patrols: The Miami Police Marine Patrol will conduct multiple daily sweeps to prevent boats from anchoring to trees, cite illegal vendors, prohibit Styrofoam items, and ensure no after-hours use.

Educational outreach: Miami Parks and Recreation staff and volunteers will educate visitors on responsible recreation practices for the first two weekends. Interested volunteers can sign up at Volunteer Cleanup Events by searching “Miami Parks Day on the Bay.”

New signage: English and Spanish (bilingual) park rule signs with illustrations will be installed throughout the islands.

Ongoing monitoring: A contracted vendor will record debris collected, helping assess the effectiveness of the “Leave No Trace” campaign.

Officials warn the islands will be closed indefinitely if they are trashed again, in order to safeguard the natural resources.

