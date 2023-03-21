KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials called it a crucial effort to restore the Everglades, and it’s now underway.

Miami-Dade officials and the United States Army Corps of Engineers broke ground on the final component of the Biscayne Bay Coastal Wetlands project.

Last September, the South Florida Water Management District approved the construction of a pump station to restore freshwater flows to the Wetlands.

This project aims to stop pollutants from flowing into Biscayne Bay that are filled with toxins known to cause fish kills, while at the same time stopping saltwater from pushing west into the Everglades.

