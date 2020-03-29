Birthday parades trending as South Florida families observe social distancing

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Birthdays have become difficult for families to share, so many of them have come together to put on some extra special celebrations for their children while staying socially distant — in the form of parades.

Cellphone video captured a procession of vehicles, led by a white pickup truck adorned with multi-colored balloons, driving down a residential neighborhood in Cooper City. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and even firefighters were on hand to escort the revelers.

The first responders joined friends and family members in wishing a happy birthday to a 10-year-old boy who lives nearby.

Cristy Rivero and her family are also grateful for the emerging trend in birthday celebrations. Her husband Alex and her daughter Sofia share a birthday on March 26.

Alex said he wasn’t so concerned about his birthday, but it was Sofia’s big 13th birthday.

Family and friends surprised them outside their home and dropped off some birthday treats.

“For me, it was exciting to see, in the midst of being down and not knowing really what’s going in the future, was able to put together [this parade], especially for Sofie on her 13th birthday,” said Alex.

7News cameras captured another surprise birthday parade in Southwest Miami-Dade. Another fire truck was part of the festivities.

The guest of honor was Kelsie Chicvara, who turned 5.

Smiling friends shared birthday wishes from inside their families’ cars. Some held up signs and even dressed up as some of their favorite characters.

“It means a lot, especially with everything going on. We’re very grateful,” said Samantha, the girl’s mother.

“The times we’re living in, we can’t deny her the attention,” said Rick, Chicvara’s father.

“She understands what’s happening, and it’s amazing,” said Samantha.

