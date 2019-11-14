Bird Road reopens after gas leak capped

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Bird Road has reopened after crews spent hours trying to seal a gas leak in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have mitigated the leak and reopened the road the area of Southwest 117th Avenue at around 6:52 p.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the gas leak happened around 10:30 that morning, near construction in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.