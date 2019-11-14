Bird Road closed at SW 117 Ave after gas leak

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have responded to a gas leak incident in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Bird Road has been closed down in the area of Southwest 117th Avenue after the leak happened at around 10:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, the gas leak resulted from construction in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Hazmat crews and the gas company are working to mitigate the effects of the leak.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.