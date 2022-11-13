CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held a fund-raising event, Saturday night.

The foundation hosted its 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Money was raised at the event to go towards programs within the club, such as tutoring, arts and crafts, mentoring, and athletics.

Sunbeam’s CEO Andy Ansin was at the event giving back to the community.

