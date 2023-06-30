MIAMI (WSVN) - Critical Mass, a popular bike ride event that draws in hundreds of cyclists, will be taking over the streets of Miami and Miami Beach once again.

The ride is scheduled for tonight, starting around 7:15 p.m.

The event isn’t officially sanctioned or permitted by the city, but to keep everyone safe, the Miami Beach Police Department will have officers stationed at important intersections along the route.

Be prepared for some traffic disruptions as this event will have an impact on the roads for at least three hours.

The cyclists will enter Miami Beach by riding across the 79 Street Causeway, and then they’ll continue along Indian Creek Drive. From there, they’ll make a right turn onto W 41 Street, followed by a left turn onto Pine Tree Drive, and finally merge onto Dade Boulevard. At Dade Boulevard, they’ll head west towards the Venetian Causeway, where they’ll exit Miami Beach and continue into the City of Miami.

Critical Mass, scheduled for every last Friday of every month, promotes cycling as an alternative mode of transportation and raises awareness about sustainable mobility.

Drivers are urged to be cautious and patient when encountering cyclists on the designated route.

