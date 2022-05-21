MIAMI (WSVN) - Bike lane barriers have been put up in the village of Key Biscayne.

Orange cones were placed along the Rickenbacker Causeway on Friday, separating the road from the lanes along the shoulder that bicyclists use.

Crews also lowered the speed limit along the causeway.

The moves were made after a pair of cyclists were killed when they were struck by a car over the weekend.

Cycling enthusiasts have asked the county to install a permanent barrier in an effort to keep riders safe.

