NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big rig went up in flames.

The incident happened along the Turnpike extension and Interstate 75, Thursday morning.

This created a rush hour headache for a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

