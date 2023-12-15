MIAMI (WSVN) - Get ready for Miami’s iconic Big Orange to return to downtown Miami in non-digital form, just in time to ring in the new year.

Officials on Thursday confirmed that the fan favorite will once again rise to the occasion on the side of the InterContinental Miami Hotel on Dec. 31.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the city to pause the 30-plus-year tradition and replace it with a digital display.

