MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is helping get children ready for a new school year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami hosted a back-to-school drive on Saturday.

“Littles” and their families were invited to receive school supplies, uniforms, haircuts and some other useful resources.

Organizers had a message for all families.

“Even beyond today, if somebody needs some assistance for back to school, they can reach out to us as well — bbbsmiami.org, sign up your child to become a ‘Little” said Gale Nelson with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. “We’ll make sure they’re equipped for a big school year.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters had the support of HCA Healthcare to make the event happen.

