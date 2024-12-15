CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Big Brother Big Sister organization hosted its holiday party Saturday afternoon to celebrate the season of giving.

Dozens of toys were collected for the special occasion and all of the families were treated to a day of games and holiday cheer.

The BBBSM annual holiday party worked to strengthen the bonds among participants and the community.

The event was made possible through the generous support of key donors, including Nikki Spoelstra, Ecom Authority, Salvation Army, Burger King, Engineering Contractors Association, Exxon Mobil Retirement Group, Sasha Lindo-Santamaria, Super Kids, The Pilates Place, and Wendy’s

