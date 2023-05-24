MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a classroom controversy at a South Florida school. Several books and a poem that was read at President Biden’s inauguration were pulled from the elementary student section of the school’s media center.

The poem, “The Hill We Climb,” was read by Amanda Gorman.

“We, the successors of a country and a time where a skinny Black girl descended from slaves and raised by a single mother can dream of becoming president, only to find herself reciting for one,” Gorman read during President Biden’s inauguration.

The poem was written in the wake of the attack on the Capital in January of 2021.

Now, the poem is at the center of a book battle at a Miami Lakes school.

“It’s about indoctrination, [Critical Race Theory] and gender ideology,” Daily Salinas said.

Salinas said that those were her concerns when she filed complaints related to five books that were in the Bob Graham Education Center Library, which serves grades K-8.

“I didn’t see anything that supported curriculum, that’s my point,” Salinas said.

In her complaint against “The Hill We Climb,” she wrote, “It is not educational and have indirectly hate messages.”

Salinas also indicated that the material is being used to, “Cause confusion and indoctrinate students.”

After a school committee review of the five books, four of the books were moved to the middle school​ area of the library, away from elementary students, which includes “The Hill We Climb.”

Gorman responded to the news on social media and wrote the following, “I’m gutted. I wrote “The Hill We Climb” so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment. Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

“What they read, what they receive in schools is very important for me,” Salinas said.

Salinas insisted that she’s just trying to protect her children.

“I’m not here to ban any books or pull any books away from school,” she said. “I just want the kids [to] receive the right information.”

The Miami-Dade Public Schools system released a statement, which reads as follows, “No literature (books or poem) has been banned or removed. It was determined at the school that “The Hill We Climb” is better suited for middle school students and, it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center. The book remains available in the media center.”

