A South Florida neighborhood is getting a multi-million dollar investment from the federal government, to help redevelop and add hundreds of much-needed housing units.

The Biden Administration, on Tuesday, announced almost $40 million to Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami.

“We even have situations of people living in metal tool sheds,” said Homestead Mayor Steven Losner in an interview in 2022.

The multi-million dollar grant comes as South Florida has been the epicenter of the national housing crisis.

Back in 2022, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava declared a housing affordability crisis, holding meetings with other local leaders about what to do about the problem.

“Today we are gathering, obviously, on the one that is top of mind for so many,” said Levine Cava in 2022.

Then-housing secretary Marcia Fudge made a South Florida stop in 2022 when she toured Miami-Dade’s Liberty Square Fed Housing Project.

At that time, it was another much-needed project to help those struggling to find homes.

“For years we have neglected, and that is why we are at the point we are today,” said Fudge.

This new grant will go toward redeveloping Culmer Place and Culmer Gardens in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

“We’ll have a significant amount of park development that is coming from Biscayne Boulevard through Overtown and it will give a better life for the area, better living conditions, you will see more green space and increase activities,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Keon Hardermon.

The developments sit along Northwest Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue and were built in the 1970s and 1980s.

“We are giving people that have been living here for a long time an opportunity to continue to live in Overtown at a reasonable rate. So they can continue to raise their families in an environment that is not only in better condition but safe for the people,” said Hardermon.

In a few years, the goal is to turn a currently 226-unit obsolete housing project into a vibrant community with more than 1,000 mixed-income units.

There’s also a plan to connect the east and west sides of Overtown, rebuilding the existing portion of I-395 at a higher elevation and creating acres of public space under the new bridge.

