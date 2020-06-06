Bicyclists take part in 5-mile ride for justice in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators got on their bicycles and rode for a cause in Cutler Bay.

Participants in Saturday morning’s five-mile-plus ride used their bikes as a means to demand change in their own unique way.

The 305 Urban Bike Club and community leaders teamed up to make the event happen.

Among those was Florida State Rep. Kionne McGhee.

“The South has always wanted to make sure that our voices were heard and that we have the opportunity to demonstrate and show the world that we understand what’s happening and that we stand with the world also,” said McGhee.

Miami-Dade Police officers escorted the bicyclists during their trek.

“We were here to support their cause, make sure that they were able to protest peacefully and safely, and again, I couldn’t be any more prouder,” said Miami-Dade Police Maj. Fernand Charles.

Riders were required to wear face masks in order to follow social distancing measures.

They began and ended their ride at the South Dade Justice Center.

