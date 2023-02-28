NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist had to be taken to the hospital after being struck in Northwest Miami-Dade by a hit-and-run driver.

Authorities said the driver hit the cyclist and kept on going, at around 6:30, Monday night.

It happened near Northwest 27th Avenue and 50th Street in Brownsville.

The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

