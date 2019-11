MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was struck in the street in Miami.

The incident happened near Northwest 69th Avenue and West Flagler Street just after 1 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The driver was still on scene when police arrived.

The victim’s condition remains unknown.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.