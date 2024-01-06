NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Northwest 95th Terrace and 30th Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Saturday.

The victim collided with a white van.

7News cameras captured the cyclist’s personal items like bloody clothes and the damaged bike at the scene. The van involved was seen with hood damage.

As of Saturday evening, the victim’s condition is unknown.

