MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been transported to the hospital after getting struck by a train in Miami Shores.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near 92nd Street and Northeast 6th Avenue, at around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, a Brightline train was traveling northbound when it struck an adult male bicyclist at an intersection close to the Publix shopping center.

The train stopped, and the bicycle ended up on the west side of the train tracks.

Crews were able to treat the victim on the scene and transport him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with severe injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

Officials are investigating the collision.

