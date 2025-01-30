AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A bicyclist was struck by a Brightline train in Hallandale Beach Thursday morning.

The incident happened near Southeast 9th Street and 1st Avenue just before 9a.m., Thursday.

Police arrived at the scene, blocking the tracks with crime scene tape.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as authorities canvased the area, focusing on the victim’s managed bicycle and their belongings.

Not to far away, a Brightline train stopped on the tracks.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

At this time, the person’s condition and identity remains unknown.

This is an active scene and an investigation is underway.

7News has reached out to Brightline and Hallandale Beach Police for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

