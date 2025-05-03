DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that claimed a man’s life in Doral.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 95th Avenue and 25th Street, early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told officers they saw an SUV take off, but investigators said it’s unclear whether or not this vehicle caused the impact.

Paramedics rushed the 31-year-old victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Doral detectives said they have notified the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office about the crash, as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

