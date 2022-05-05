NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage bicyclist was sideswiped and struck in the street. The person who hit him didn’t bother stopping.

“I’m just honestly grateful and blessed to be alive still,” said Tyrell Fils.

Eighteen-year-old Fils was left with some scrapes and pains but thankful things didn’t turn out worse after he was sideswiped by a hit-and-run driver, while he was riding his bike to the gym Monday night.

“There aren’t many sidewalks to ride safely, so you know, I had no choice but to use the road,” said Fils.

A nearby surveillance camera captured the moment of impact.

The video shows Fils riding along Northeast 14th Avenue near 118th Terrace in Northeast Miami-Dade, around 8:30 at night.

Then, all of a sudden, the car zooms by, knocking him off his bike.

“I definitely flipped off my bike and rolled on to my feet, as you can see in the video. I ran to the left side of the street,” said Fils.

It’s a good thing he did because just moments later another car speeds by nearly missing his bike on the road.

The car that hit him never stopped to help, but Fils said a woman walking her dog nearby did.

“She asked if I was OK, she got me a few waters and an ice pack to put on my back,” said​

While Fils said he will now be wearing a helmet and being extra cautious, he believes the person who hit him should be held accountable.

“I definitely do hope that they get caught and that the consequences do catch up to them because this isn’t OK,” said Fils.

If you have any information on this driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.