HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist is speaking out after he was struck at a Hialeah intersection by a driver.

The crash occurred Friday at the intersection located on the 100 block of East 19th Street.

Videos captured the crash on camera. Ruben Torres Parra, the man on the bike, was thrown to the pavement.

“The car was coming too fast and I didn’t have time to react,” he said.

The 26-year-old was left with a broken leg, and ankle and cuts and scrapes.

The crash occurred at a traffic circle that serves as the turning point for several streets.

A nearby homeowner, Nercy Toledo, witnessed the violent wreck and said she has seen too many of these crashes to count in her 25 years of living in the area.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight,” she said. “Lots of them, lots of them.”

She blamed speeding, blind spots and stop signs that are placed too far from the intersection for the cause of multiple crashes.

Some drivers need to pull into the intersection to see what’s coming.

“It’s really bad, they need to do a light or fix the stop signs to avoid this problem,” she said. “We have so many accidents here. People one day are going to get killed.”

Torres Parra said he also agrees with Toledo that the City of Hialeah needs to change something at the intersection that is known for wrecks.

“Yes, Yes, of course. They need to put in something so these types of accidents can be avoided,” he said.

The victim said he is thankful to be alive but fears the next victim won’t be so lucky if something doesn’t change at the intersection.

“If I had been hit any harder, I wouldn’t be doing this interview,” said Torres Parra.

7News reached out to Hialeah Police and city officials to find out more information on the crash and if the intersection is on their radar for potential solutions.

Toledo said she has been trying to get a meeting with Hialeah’s mayor.

