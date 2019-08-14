Bicyclist rushed to hospital after being shot on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been rushed to the hospital after being shot along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the start of the William M Powell Bridge, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said a man had been shot while riding his bicycle along the road.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as cops assisted paramedics in putting the victim into a waiting ambulance.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

It’s unclear if police have anybody in custody.

Drivers planning to head into Key Biscayne should expect heavy delays as the investigation unfolds.

