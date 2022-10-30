MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman lost her life after she was struck on the street in Miami while riding her bicycle by a driver who fled the scene.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a car just after 3 a.m. The driver then took off.

The woman did not survive.

“This time of the year, when it’s Halloween and it’s the weekend, a lot of people get out, get drunk, drink and drive. I think they need to take more precaution and be more cautious and be more careful with what they are doing, because this is awful right here,” said a witness. “Having to hit someone, an innocent person on a bicycle, and then she dies in the middle of the road, that’s not cool.”

Officers shut down Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast Second Avenue, between 21st and 23rd streets, while they investigated. The roadways have since reopened to traffic.

It remains unclear whether or not police have located the driver.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

