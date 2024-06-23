MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash that shut down the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach, police said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near West Rivo Alto Drive, Saturday night.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured a police officer rolling an electric bicycle away from the scene, as well as crime scene investigators photographing the vehicle involved in the crash.

Officers closed the causeway in both directions at West Rivo Alto Drive. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

