WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities shut down a West Miami-Dade street after, they said, an SUV struck and killed a bicyclist, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Coral Way and Southwest 72nd Street where they blocked off the westbound lanes of Coral Way, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and reported that the incident occurred at 6:04 a.m. when he struck a cyclist on the road.

Live video footage from 7SkyForce captured the scene as officers investigated the damage surrounding a body covered by a yellow tarp.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the collision, as well as the identity of the victim and any potential charges, are yet to be released.

The roadways have since reopened.

Due to the crash, drivers were stuck in traffic and were stalled on railroad tracks. A train that was backing up struck two vehicles, which caused some damage.

No injuries were reported in that collision.

