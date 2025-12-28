MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Miami Sunday.

Miami Police Department officials stated that Miami PD responded to a traffic crash that involved a bicyclist hitting a car. The victim was transported by Miami Fire Rescue in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident is currently under investigation by police, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with Miami PD.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.