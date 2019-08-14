Bicyclist in critical condition after being shot on Rickenbacker Causeway; man in custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist has been rushed to the hospital after being shot along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the start of the William M Powell Bridge, just after 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said there was an altercation between a cyclist and motorcyclist.

“Somewhere during that exchange of words, shortly after, there was a gunshot fired, and there was an individual that was shot,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Rickenbacker Causeway has been shut down due to an active investigation involving a person who has been shot. Please avoid area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CfifRlvoPs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2019

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as cops assisted paramedics in putting the victim into a waiting ambulance.

The cyclist was listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities said they have a man in custody.

The Rickenbacker Causeway was closed for several hours while police investigated.

At one point, officers turned a part of it into a two-way road.

Update: The roadways have been reopened. https://t.co/cMfmsrVxwH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2019

The roadway completely reopened just after 10 a.m.

