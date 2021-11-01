NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she was struck while riding a bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade in what police described as a hit-and-run.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 87th Street, just before 6:50 a.m., Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived shortly after and transported the cyclist to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police have not released any information on the vehicle that hit the victim.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

