MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a bicyclist to the hospital after he was struck in Coconut Grove by a driver who took off, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along Oak Avenue, near Douglas Road, Saturday morning.

Investigators said the victim was riding his bicycle when he was struck by the vehicle at around 6:15 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

Cameras captured the moment paramedics wheeled the patient, seen wearing a cervical collar, into Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he was alert and conscious during transport and was complaining of leg pain.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-579-6111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

