MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Miami.

The accident occurred along North Miami Avenue and 20th Street.

The train was shuttling 10 passengers from Miami Central to the Metrorail Transfer Station.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene.

According to authorities, the cyclist was found unconscious and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No word on his condition.

