MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was struck by a transit bus in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest Seventh Street and 17th Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said the 66-year-old victim suffered injures to his face.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition.

Miami Police are investigating the incident.

