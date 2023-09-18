NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who, they said, struck and killed a woman who was riding her bicycle in Northeast Miami-Dade, then fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at the intersection of Northeast 14th Avenue and 205th Terrace, just after 10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 20-year-old victim was riding her bike when she was hit by a gold Toyota Tundra.

Detectives said the driver of the truck fled in an unknown direction.

Paramedics rushed the cyclist to Aventura Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said the Tundra is a model between 2007 and 2013.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

