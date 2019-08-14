Bicyclist dies after being shot on Rickenbacker Causeway; man in custody

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist has died after being shot along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the start of the William M. Powell Bridge, just after 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said there was an altercation between a cyclist, who sources identify as Alexis Palencia, and a man on a red motorcycle.

“There was a group of cyclists riding as they do every morning, and there was a motorcyclist that was actually riding in the same direction,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said. “There was an exchange of words, and somewhere during that exchange of words, shortly after, there was a gunshot fired, and there was an individual that was shot.”

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Rickenbacker Causeway has been shut down due to an active investigation involving a person who has been shot. Please avoid area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/CfifRlvoPs — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 14, 2019

The motorcyclist had been live streaming his ride on Facebook when he caught up with the group of cyclists.

A confrontation could be seen, and moments later, a single gunshot could be heard.

“I was doing repeats of running up and down the bridge several times, and the cyclists had passed by me,” witness Manny Garcia said. “I noticed at the top of the bridge that they had all stopped, and there was kind of an altercation happening while I was running up. Some guy on a motorcycle was fighting with a cyclist and it elevated, and he pulled out a gun and shot him. I was very scared. Once I saw that, I immediately stopped and turned around and wanted to get back. I dropped, and then I got back up. I was like, ‘I’m getting the hell out of here.'”

Officials said the man on the motorcycle is familiar with some of the cyclists that were riding prior to the shooting.

Miami Police confirmed they are looking into his live video.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as police assisted paramedics in putting Palencia into a waiting ambulance.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to Miami Police.

Sources said Palencia is an insurance agent in Miami-Dade and an avid bicyclist.

Authorities said the motorcycle rider is in custody.

The Rickenbacker Causeway was closed for several hours while police investigated and had the motorcycle towed away.

At one point, officers turned a part of it into a two-way road.

The roadway completely reopened just after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.