MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, a man was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Street, just west of Fifth Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a male shot, two to three males wearing all black that fled in a black truck,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions. “They were wearing black long-sleeve hoodies and jeans, high-powered guns.”

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Fire rescue tried to work on him. Unfortunately, lost his life on the scene,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, as investigators took pictures of the crime scene.

7News cameras later captured the victim’s father attempting to rush to his son’s side and being blocked off by officers, as the victim’s body was covered by a tarp.

The victim’s bicycle was seen on its side a few feet away from his body, and the sidewalk was lined with shell casings.

The victim’s father was eventually allowed to come closer,as other loved ones and friends stood in disbelief.

“This is what we deal with on a regular basis in our community, you know, senseless gun violence,” said Lamont Nanton with Circle of Brotherhood Peacemakers. “Let’s stop the violence. Let’s not continue the cycle of violence. If you are out there and you’re thinking about retaliation, just know that your active retaliation is going to lead to more retaliation on you and your family.”

No arrests have been made as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“This is the moment when he need the community to come forward,” said Cruz. “We know that there’s someone responsible for this crime, it happened in broad daylight where a life was taken, so we need the community to come forward.”

Detectives spent the afternoon surveying surveillance video from cameras on the block where the shooting happened. They have not identified the victim, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

