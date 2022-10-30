MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street.

On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash.

Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a car that fled the scene, around 3:17 a.m.

She did not survive.

“This time of the year when it’s Halloween and it’s the weekend. A lot of people get out, get drunk, drink and drive. I think they need to take more precaution and be more cautious and be more careful with what they are doing because this awful right here,” said a witness. “Having to hit someone, an innocent person on a bicycle and then she dies in the middle of the road, that’s not cool.”

It is unclear whether police have caught the driver.

As of 8:43 a.m., road closures have been extended.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.