MIAMI (WSVN) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Miami.

City of Miami Police units responded to a traffic crash that involved a bicyclist hitting a car, Sunday.

Paramedics with Miami Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

