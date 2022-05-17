Cyclists and leaders are calling for change after a couple was suddenly struck and killed while riding their bicycles on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

At the Miami-Dade County Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed solutions to make the streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. Part of the discussions included short-term measures in order to make sure deaths like this do not happen again.

At the meeting, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava mentioned she is putting aside $250,000 to take immediate action, and they are going to further discuss more ways to make sure bicyclists stay safe.

“I have in my authority up to $250,000 that we will be using for short-term safety measures for bicyclist safety enhancement measures on the Rickenbacker exactly at the places that are most vulnerable,” said Levine Cava.

Several people spoke at the meeting to bring awareness to pedestrians and bicyclists and to express their concerns in light of Sunday’s tragedy.

“It’s not safety training to tell people to stay in the bike lane, it’s fixing the design,” said a member of the community.

“Many of us advocates spoke in a public meeting in regards to the request for a proposal for improvements for the Rickenbacker Causeway, and we said don’t kill the proposal because you will see more deaths if you delay this, here we are less than six months later and we have two more deaths on our hands on this causeway that needs to be safer,” said Dr. Mickey White, a bike safety advocate.

The concern comes after Yaudys Vera and Ogniana Reyes were struck and killed on the causeway, Sunday afternoon.

Some solutions presented at the meeting were barricades that separate the drivers and bicyclists. Other solutions included temporary barricades.

This is an issue leaders plan to discuss at the upcoming transportation committee taking place in June.

