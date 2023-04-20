MIAMI (WSVN) - United Way and Beverly Johnson teamed up with United Way to break barriers.

The 22nd annual United Way Women’s Breakfast was held in Miami with Johnson as a special guest.

Johnson, who is the first African American supermodel, talked about the importance of representation.

“If you see it, you can be it, and I hope that I’m just that beacon of light for everyone,” Johnson said.

Johnson was also joined by United Way CEO Symeria Hudson and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

More than 800 entrepreneurs attended.

