MIAMI (WSVN) - Cyclists took South Florida on a ride for a cause Saturday evening to support the mission statement of Best Buddies.

The event comes in the wake of the organization’s 26th Gala, where it aimed to celebrate and honor the dedication of supporters, participants, and volunteers. Cycling legends Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Geraint Thomas, and Mark Cavendish were in attendance for the 75 to 100-mile ride.

“It’s an incredible cause, incredible ride and what a turnout, very, very nice, we’ll have a great day,” said Cavendish.

Best Buddies is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“We are crushing it for Best Buddies,” said Anthony Shriver, the founder of Best Buddies International. “We are launching the best buddies challenge in Miami. We are riding 100 miles, all to raise money for people with special needs and special talents and special abilities. You’re going to have the best time ever on the bike and do a great thing at the same time. Raising more money here than in the history of the organization, we’ve been doing this for 35 years. Miami continues to be one of the most generous cities in the world to us.”

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the Best Buddies organization, and this is one that we really love to support,” said Terry Cifuentes of Braman Motors. “Best Buddies is making a direct impact on the lives of people with special needs by promoting inclusion, promoting friendship, and this is something we really feel strongly about, and we will continue to support throughout the years.”

7News anchor Belkys Nerey was in attendance and obtained some interviews with the riders.

7News is a proud sponsor of Best Buddies. WSVN CEO Andy Ansin said the company has hired Buddies over the years.

“We see the great impact they have the kids and those who need assistance and we just love working with Anthony,” said Ansin.

Jersey Mike’s CEO Mike Cancro not only announced a massive donation of $5.3 million, but also committed to hiring 3,000 Buddies at locations all across the country.

Celebrity Chef and Best Buddies Global Ambassador Guy Fieri was presented with the Spirit of Leadership Award.

“Congratulations how you feeling?” said Nerey.

“I’ve been a big fan of best buddies for the longest time. I have a cousin with intellectual disabilities and I was like ‘Wait a second, how have I never heard about this organization?’ I’ve heard of the Special Olympics and he said ‘Well, that’s my mom who started that and I said ‘This is something I have to be involved in,'” said Fieri.

Fieri worked with the organization for 15 years.

The police escorted the ride, starting from the Four Seasons Hotel, going over the Julia Tuttle Causeway, through Downtown Miami, Rickenbacker Causeway, and into Key Biscayne, before finally making a U-turn at Virginia Key to make it all the way back to the Four Seasons.

Hours later, it was a different vibe as Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, performed for the crowd.

“I don’t know what you heard about me…” said Jackson as he sang.

Shriver said he hopes to raise $9 million this go-round and find work for more Buddies.

“The greatest thing you can do. It transforms your corporate culture and makes your employee feel like they have a purposeful life and establishes the values of your company that you’re going to invest in diversity and equity. And that you believe that every human being deserves a seat at every table,” Shriver said.

In 2023, Best Buddies biking challenge event raised over $402,000. There are two upcoming Best Buddies Friendship Walks next April in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

