Best Buddies partners with Rosetta Bakery in Brickell to hire people with disabilities

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida bakery is doing more than just selling authentic Italian food. It’s educating customers about the Best Buddies program while helping the organization fulfill one of its missions.

“They make first-class employees, change the vibe and culture of the company for the better,” said Best Buddies CEO Anthony Schriver.

Schriver is talking about employees like Guillermo Almazan, who has been working at Rosetta Bakery in Brickell since July.

This is Almazan’s first-ever paying job.

“I am more independent, I pay my bills and help my mom to pay her bills. I have more confidence to speak to people,” Guillermo said.

That job is thanks to a unique partnership between Best Buddies and Rosetta.

“It allows us to celebrate our mission of inclusions, allows us to put people with intellectual and physical disabilities to work in the community, allows us to showcase the brand in a retail way,” Schriver said.

The Brickell location has been open for seven months, and Schriver said despite COVID, business is booming.

There are plans to further expand the concept in places around the world.

“Our goal is to open 300 of these globally. And when we get to that achievement, we’ll be making a lot of money for the charity without asking people for donations. They’ll be coming in and getting good products, eating good food, getting coffee. Hopefully, they’ll know their money is going to Best Buddies, but if they don’t, we’re making money,” Schriver said.

Schriver said he hopes other employers realize this is a concept that works and encourages others to hire people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Channel 7 and The Ansin Foundation, continue to be a proud sponsor of Best Buddies.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.