MIAMI (WSVN) - ”Best Buddies” has teamed up with pageant queens for a day of fun and friendship.

Reigning Miss Colombia and Miss Germany enjoyed Wednesday afternoon with Best Buddies participants.

They bonded while handcrafting their own candles.

The Miss Universe organization has partnered with Best Buddies for 17 years.

Their efforts raise awareness about the importance of social inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

