MIAMI (WSVN) - Cyclists took South Florida on a ride for a cause Saturday evening to support the mission statement of Best Buddies.

The event comes in the wake of the organization’s 26th Gala, where it aimed to celebrate and honor the dedication of supporters, participants, and volunteers. Cycling legends Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Geraint Thomas, and Mark Cavendish were in attendance for the 75 to 100 mile ride.

Best Buddies is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of people living with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

“We are crushing it for Best Buddies,” said Anthony Shriver, the founder of Best Buddies International. “We are launching the best buddies challenge in Miami. We are riding 100 miles, all to raise money for people with special needs and special talents and special abilities. You’re going to have the best time ever on the bike and do a great thing at the same time.”

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the Best Buddies organization, and this is one that we really love to support,” said Terry Cifuentes of Braman Motors. “Best Buddies is making a direct impact on the lives of people with special needs by promoting inclusion, promoting friendship, and this is something we really feel strongly about, and we will continue to support throughout the years.”

The police escorted the ride, starting from the Four Seasons Hotel, going over the Julia Tuttle Causeway, through Downtown Miami, Rickenbacker Causeway, and into Key Biscayne, before finally making a U-turn at Virginia Key to make it all the way back to the Four Seasons.

