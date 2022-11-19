MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a night of celebration in Miami for the non-profit organization Best Buddies.

Best Buddies International held its 24th annual gala celebrating the organization’s mission and honoring the dedication of supporters and volunteers.

WSVN CEO Andy Ansin was on hand, Friday night, representing the station, which has been a longtime supporter and sponsor of the organization.

Among those recognized Friday night was supermodel Cindy Crawford, who received Best Buddies’ highest accolade, the “Spirit of Friendship” award.

“The main thing is they just want to be seen, you know, that’s what we all want right, so it’s just recognizing the humanity in them, and that way you find it in yourself,” said Crawford, Best Buddies global ambassador.

“I got passion for this cause, and it’s a cause with purpose and when everybody else celebrates and gets engaged, wants to recognize people with special abilities, it makes me feel like a homerun hitter and that I’m doing the right thing,” said Anthony Shriver, founder, chairman & CEO of Best Buddies.

It’s been a busy day for these folks,.Friday morning dozens took part in the Best Buddies Challenge where participants biked 75 miles through Miami, South Beach and Key Biscayne and raised $10,000 each to take part in it.

Proceeds go to programs benefiting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.