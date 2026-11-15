MIAMI (WSVN) - Cyclists hitting the road on Saturday morning for a lengthy bike ride through South Florida.

The Best Buddies Challenge kicked off from the Four Seasons Hotel Miami on Brickell Avenue.

The challenge included 55 professionals cycling through 75 to 100 mile routes in scenic areas across Miami, South Beach and Key Biscayne.

The lineup of stars included Tour de France champion Chris Froome and Australian triathlete Cameron Wurf.

The challenge is one of several major fundraising events for Best Buddies, a non-profit dedicated to creating global inclusion for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“We raise millions and millions of dollars, but the most important thing in the programs we do and work with to serve people with intellectual, developmental disabilities,” Best Buddies CEO Anthony Shriver said. “That’s what’s important. These things fund that. So, its a combination of everything working together to make Best Buddies a huge success.”

The bike ride concluded with a lunch at the hotel to celebrate the participants’ fundraising and athletic achievements.

The Ansin Foundation is a proud sponsor of Best Buddies.

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