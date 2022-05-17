(WSVN) - Best Buddies and MOD Pizza celebrated the kickoff off the new Best Buddies values meal with a pizza party for a good cause.

With the purchase of any MOD size pizza or salad and a drink, a donation will be made to benefit people with developmental disabilities.

“People can come in and buy a values meal, and we get a percentage of every meal, goes back to Best Buddies to help us expand our program of inclusion, acceptance and employment for people with special talent,” said Founder and CEO of Best Buddies Anthony Shriver.

“It’s meant to celebrate the values we share with Best Buddies. The importance of opportunity, inclusivity, acceptance,” said co-founder of MOD Pizza, Ally Svenson.

The goal is to raise half a million dollars for Best Buddies by August.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Best Buddies.

